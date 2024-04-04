Three and Out Podcast: Special Guest Joe Goodberry

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, Kevin and I thought it would be the perfect time to have Joe Goodberry, who has made a name for himself, especially on Twitter, as one of the most knowledgeable film and draft experts there is, on Three and Out again.

Joe joined us on Wednesday night to talk to us about the free agents the Bengals signed, how signing the guys they did could change their draft strategy, and who he thinks the Bengals could go for in the first round and beyond. We also discussed how the Bengals signings affect Dax Hill and some of the other Bengals players on the roster.

We did attempt to do a mock draft using Joe’s board like we did last year, but we ran into technical difficulties near the end of the show. Still, it was a good one.

Check out the show below, and remember to subscribe to the Orange and Black Insider for great daily Bengals content.

Enjoy!