Bengals upgrade the offense in latest ESPN mock draft

In the last two NFL Drafts, the Cincinnati Bengals used all of their Day 1 and 2 picks to add defensive players.

In the latest mock draft by Field Yates on ESPN, the Bengals finally address the offense, this time with both their first and second-round pick.

With the first pick, the Bengals select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. A very good prospect, Thomas combines very rare speed with great size. While it would likely only be for one year, the combination of Chase, Thomas, and Higgins would terrorize opposing defenses. It would also give the Bengals a cheap replacement for Tee, assuming Chase is extended and his cap hit starts skyrocketing.

It could easily be said that the Bengals have bigger needs at offensive tackle or defensive tackle, but among those three positions, it is a wide receiver that has the clearest path to being a Day 1 starter.

Speaking of offensive tackle, with their second-round pick, the Bengals selected Washington Huskies offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten. Someone typically projected later on Day 2 or even Day 3, Rosengarten has been rising in the draft process. Whether that could push him all the way up to a top 50 selection is to be seen, but it could be seen as another reach by a Bengals team that has struggled with reaching in the second round before.

Still, the Bengals need to add an offensive tackle, with Trent Brown normally struggling to play 17 games and only on a one-year deal.

