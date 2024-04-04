Taliese Fuaga will visit Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to do their due diligence in scouting this year’s crop of offensive tackles.

One of the best is Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga, who will have a pre-draft visit with the Bengals.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler reported the news on Thursday.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals, source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2024

The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Fuaga played in 12 games for Oregon State this past season, logging 699 snaps at right tackle while allowing 12 hurries, two QB hits, and zero sacks while earning an 88.2 Pro Football Focus grade. He was a Second-Team All-American pick, a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection, and an Outland Trophy semifinalist nomination.

In 2022, Fuaga started 13 games and logged 810 snaps at right tackle while allowing eight hurries, three QB hits, and zero sacks while notching an 80.4 PFF grade. He was a Second-Team All-Pac 12 choice.

Fuaga has been a common name for the Bengals in NFL Mock Draft projections, most recently by Mel Kiper Jr. If the Bengals took him, Fuaga figures to be the starting right tackle in 2025 after a year of Trent Brown. However, since Brown has struggled to play in every game, Fuaga could easily be thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie.

Some think Fuaga needs to start his career at guard and may need time to develop into a starting-caliber right tackle.

“I see him as a very good starting guard. I think you might need to help him against edge speed if he stays at tackle,” an NFC West Coast scout told NFL.com.

Even so, Fuaga is widely projected as a first-round pick, with many projections having him go before the Bengals are even on the clock at pick 18.

