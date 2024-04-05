Teair Tart signing with Dolphins after interest from Bengals

Teair Tart has found his next NFL home, and it won’t be the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Tart is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Tart visited the Bengals in the opening week of NFL free agency but left without a deal.

Breaking: Free agent DT Teair Tart is signing with the #Dolphins, per source.



Tart had 8 TFLs in 11 games last season for the #Texans and #Titans. pic.twitter.com/6XDtQmk9ZA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

Tart began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida International. He signed with the Tennessee Titans and was waived during final roster cuts. After a stint on the practice squad, Tart was signed to the 53-man roster and appeared in seven games (one start).

In 2021, Tart appeared in 11 games (10 starts) while making 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, one sack, and his only career interception, earning a 59.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

2022 would prove to be Tart’s best season as a pro. He appeared in 16 games (all starts) while recording 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. He earned a career-best 73.1 PFF grade.

This past season, Tart appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with the Titans, then was released in December. After being claimed by Houston, Tart appeared in two games (no starts). He finished the season with 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four QB hits, one sack, and a 54.0 PFF grade. Cincinnati tried to claim him, but Houston had higher priority in the waiver order.

With Tart off the board, the Bengals will very likely spend a high draft pick on a defensive tackle in this year’s draft. While they’ve got two quality 3-techniques in BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins, they’re still missing a good nose tackle with DJ Reader leaving for the Detroit Lions.

What do you hope to see the Bengals do for their nose tackle woes? Let us know in the comments section!