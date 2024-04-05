Bengals host Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t afraid to use their top 30 visits on players projected later in the draft.

You could call it a way of currying favor with potential priority free agents who go undrafted or getting that extra look for a diamond in the rough.

To add to that list is Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Justin Rogers.

Rogers is currently ranked 267th on NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus Big Board, while Drafttek has him ranked 277th and the fifth-best true nose tackle prospect. Pro Football Focus also doesn’t think ultra highly of him, giving him a 63.6 grade in 2023. His pass-rush analytics are also quite poor, with a grade of 57.3 in that department and a pass-rush win percentage of only 3.5%.

So what are the positives? Well, Rogers is built like an NFL nose tackle. At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, the d-lineman is a big body that Cincinnati is lacking on the interior and has plenty of experience at both the A and B gap over his NCAA career. He was also quite good against the running game. He is not only hard to move, but he can also close running lanes by moving offensive linemen.

The Bengals have a pretty serious need for a run-stopping defensive tackle after the loss of DJ Reader. It also wouldn’t be surprising if this is a guy Cincinnati uses a draft pick on, given the ability he has in the running game.

At the very least, they laid some serious roots with Rogers. While he probably wouldn’t play much as a rookie, he is a nice player to stash on the practice squad.

