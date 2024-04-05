Bengals set to host Iowa tight end Erick All

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to end the cycle of rent-a-tight end that they’ve gotten into the past three seasons since CJ Uzomah left. They are bringing in one possible solution to that problem for a visit.

Update- Tight end Erick All staying in the state of O-H-I-O and will be taking an official 30 visit to see the @Bengals tomorrow after visiting the @Browns today — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 4, 2024

Erick All is the latest Iowa tight end to make the jump to the NFL. He has experience lining up as an inline tight end as well as in the slot. He also looks the part at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. While he is willing to get physical in the running game, that part of his game really needs to be refined at the next level, as he lacks the technique to really be relied on in the NFL there.

Where All will be most potent is as a pass catcher early in his career. He doesn’t find himself quite in that freak athletic zone, but he can do some damage in the seams and after the catch with his physicality. He essentially is the basic tight end most people think of in today’s NFL without any extra bells and whistles.

He also has some issues with recognizing man-to-man rather than zone and can run into zones rather than finding an area to sit down. He could also be a little crisper on his routes, but it isn’t bad enough to be worried about out the gate.

All is currently at 129 on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus board and sixth among tight ends. However, once you get past Brock Bowers and Ja’Tavion Sanders, it becomes more of a preference among what a team is looking for in a tight end and how far along they would like them to be.

There are definitely tight ends with higher ceilings around the same value as All, but he may have a higher floor than you will find in most late Day 2/early Day 3 tight ends.