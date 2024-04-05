 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’

John and Anthony play a fun game about some of the top offensive tackles this week, while also giving an update on visits and which directions the Bengals may go.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are squeezing in their top-30 visits before the NFL Draft at the end of the month, with offensive tackles being the primary focus. This week we take a unique look at the positional possibilities for Cincinnati, by engaging in our “Wheel of Tackles”.

We also rundown the list of visits and attempt to nail down some of what we think may happen in a few weeks. What positions will be addressed in the first two nights?

