Overcoming adversity is nothing new for Orlando Brown Jr.

Life can come at you hard sometimes, but Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is prepared for just about anything.

Brown lost his father, who was an outstanding NFL player in his own right, to complications of diabetic ketoacidosis when the younger Brown was only 15 years old.

The loss forced Brown Jr. to care for his younger brother, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when Brown was just nine. But he turned those experiences into fuel for a fire that continues to burn strong.

“I’m someone that’s dealt with a lot of different traumatic experiences in my life and my career,” Brown said in a recent article in People’s Magazine.

Brown’s parents divorced, he lost his grandmother when he was young, and his grandfather died shortly after his father in 2011.

“I’m someone that’s seen a lot, I’ve been through a lot, and I’ve learned to use that anger, pain and sadness for fuel with what I do in my everyday life,” Brown said.

Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and was told that he would be in the mix at right tackle. Although he made the Pro Bowl at the position in 2019 and 2020, he wanted to play the more glamorous position of left tackle, where he would be called on to protect the quarterback’s blind side.

“I would say that everything that I’ve been through in life, anytime someone’s told me I couldn’t do something, it’s my added fuel, adds to my motivation, and it’s allowed me to be able to compartmentalize those emotions.”

Kansas City was willing to give him that chance, and he was traded to the Chiefs in April of 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team and helped the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He signed a four-year contract with the Bengals in March of 2023.

Despite his success in the NFL, Brown’s path to the league was not an easy one. Widely considered a first-round pick, Brown turned in a historically bad performance at the NFL Combine. He ran the slowest 40-yard time among all the prospects (5.85) and finished last in the bench press, vertical jump, and broad jump among all offensive linemen.

Still, Brown never got discouraged. He had only to look at the story of his own father, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 1993, for inspiration.

In 1999, Brown Sr. was involved in one of the more bizarre incidents in NFL history when a penalty flag thrown by a referee partially blinded him. He missed the 2000-02 seasons rehabbing from the injury but still ended up playing in 129 games, with 119 starts, before his retirement as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in March of 2006.

“His story was so much more different than mine because he went through the extreme hardships of being an undrafted player coming into the NFL and really, truly being a guy that has to work for everything.

“He’s gotten the most gutter-like situation, from the bottom of the totem pole to the top, and it’s very hard to do that in this sport and profession. I have so much respect for the way that he carried himself and the way that his career went.”

check out our 2023 interview with Brown Jr.

