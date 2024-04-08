2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Georgia Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims

Ever since Zac Taylor arrived in Cincinnati, finding a solution at right tackle has been an ongoing issue. A long-term solution hasn’t been settled really since the prime of Andre Smith’s career, with Cincinnati going with a number of one-year rental-type options and backups forced into the lineup because of injuries.

Cincinnati went that route again this year when they signed star veteran Trent Brown to what’s becoming a bit of a trademark in a one-year deal, hoping that their “Avengers Assemble!” approach on the offensive line finally bears a Lombardi Trophy this year.

Regardless, there are a number of developmental options in this year’s classes. Each boasts their respective strengths and weaknesses as teams weigh those sides of the scale for what’s best for them.

Cincinnati’s brain trust is undoubtedly doing the same this spring. With so many intriguing options on the table, particularly at No. 18 overall, this position group is definitely on the shortlist for a selection.

Amarius Mims

Here are the numbers from the 2024 NFL Combine:

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 340 pounds

Age: 21 (turns 22 in October)

40-yard dash: 5.07 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.33 seconds

Vertical Jump: 25.5”

High Jump: 9’3”

Hands: 11 1/4”

Arm length: 36 1/8”

RAS:

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/YiQ8k70TKo pic.twitter.com/Og3RP0TNO9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

Background

A Georgia native, Mims was a 5-star recruit going into college. He played in seven games as a freshman and looked to initially transfer in his sophomore season. He ultimately opted not to do that and was a backup who saw time in 12 games throughout the 2022 season.

Last year, Mims started seven games, but the overall sample size of college game film is limited. Still, the combination of what’s seen on tape and his unicorn-like combination of size and athleticism have teams frothing at the mouth at the possibilities.

Outlook

While the Bengals have a lot of size (more on that in a minute) and talent on the offensive line, the raw athletic scores aren’t there. A guy like Mims would bring an influx of mammoth size and athleticism to a group that really only exhibits one of those facets across the board.

Additionally, as a guy to groom behind Brown and Orlando Brown, Jr., a mentorship program called “How to Adeptly Use Your Huge Size in the NFL” could translate to future success for Mims. In terms of physical traits (not athletic scores), Mims and the Browns have a lot of similarities.

The questions reside in tape and injuries. This time of year, the phrase “Boom or Bust” gets thrown around as much like Easter jellybeans, but Mims may be one of the truest senses of the word. Does the testing outweigh the limited experience and injury issues?

Oddly enough, one player the Bengals were connected to before the 2020 draft and this offseason was Mekhi Becton. Similar concerns surrounded him despite having some insane testing numbers, too.

Mekhi Becton was drafted with pick 11 of round 1 in the 2020 draft class. He scored a 9.85 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 17 out of 1096 OT from 1987 to 2020. https://t.co/fThINmvfGu #RAS pic.twitter.com/yhnKEXJDlE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2022

For a variety of reasons in and outside of his control, Becton has been a bit of a bust. However, as noted in a recent episode of “Dave Lapham in the Trenches”, the Bengals took what was then thought of a huge risk in taking Anthony Munoz third overall in the 1981 draft and that turned out okay, didn’t it?

Also, in that episode of DLITT, Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack was asked about Mims. The usually-well-spoken coach was at a loss for words in terms of Mims’ size-athleticism combo, giddily laughing at how much of a specimen he is.

The good news for the Bengals is that Mims is a developmental project and that’s fine for this year, given the signing of Brown. However, a “chicken-or-the-egg” argument exists about Pollack’s ability to groom drafted linemen into capable players. Remember, Pollack was in New York for the Becton pick.

Still, giving him this much clay to mold in the form of Mims gives him the highest amount of raw, drafted talent to work with in his time with the Bengals. However, the risk-reward pendulum for Mims might be one that swings the most violently in this entire class.