Bengals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0

It’s officially April! Time to focus on the NFL Draft.

We are approximately three weeks away. Every analyst and reporter has created dozens, if not hundreds, of NFL Mock Draft projections this offseason as the draft approaches. These are based on gut feelings, teams making trips to different pro days, having meetings with players, watching their film, watching the combine, etc.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has a great tool on its website called a draft simulator, but there are so many stipulations you can choose from.

Obviously, there are different results with each scenario.

This is my most recent mock draft based on the needs and wants I believe the Bengals have this offseason after the free agency period.

No matter what you need each round, you have to mix needs with the best player available (BPA). Here, I believe we hit every position the Bengals need while coupling it with some BPA prospects as well.

I have the Bengals selecting OT Troy Fautanu at 18. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in this draft class and is in high regard from several scouts.

I’m not super high on drafting a receiver in the second round, above a defensive lineman or other needs, but there are some players it’s tough to skip on. Ricky Pearsall is an impressive player, who is ranked seventh in athleticism, according to NFL.com, and was compared to former Bengal Alex Erickson.

In the third, I picked up the 21-year-old defensive back from Rutgers, Max Melton. He comes from an athletic family. His brother, Bo, was a receiver for Rutgers and now the Packers. His mother and father were also both athletes at Rutgers. Melton was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season and led the team with three INTs.

This offseason, the Bengals signed two veteran safeties. I also have them taking a safety in the fourth in Sione Vaki out of Utah. He’s labeled by many as one of the big sleepers of the draft. According to draftdive.com, “Defensively, he tallied 51 tackles, including 8.5 for loss…added two sacks and snagged an interception, proving his capability to disrupt plays and secure the ball.”

With Mixon being released and the Bengals picking up former Colt Zack Moss, it’s up in the air what their plan is for running back. They also re-signed Trayveon Williams to a short-term deal, but it’s unsure what his role will be.

Most of us think the Bengals will snag another back at some point. I predict they will take Audric Estime out of Notre Dame. Estime is a strong and lean runner, as he was the 12th leading rusher in college last season.

I was able to snag Mekhi Wingo in the fifth to help solidify and give depth to the defensive line. NFL.com compares him to the recently acquired Sheldon Rankins.

There’s a rather large group of Cincinnati folk who would love Brock Bowers’ name to be announced at pick 18. Not that I wouldn’t like that, but our picks can be better utilized. I think we can wait until Day 3 and still be able to walk away with a solid tight end in Tip Reiman. He was a former walk-on, turned team captain last season, and has impressed many people with his run-blocking skills. He ranked #1 overall in athleticism for tight ends.

I went defense for the second pick of the sixth round and all three seventh-round picks (PFF gave me an extra seventh-round pick, maybe anticipating a Bengals trade-down for an extra pick at some point). With those three picks, I chose to give the defensive line some more depth with Evan Anderson out of Florida Atlantic and a tough, quick safety in Kenny Logan Jr from Kansas.

As I said, there are so many different scenarios you can go with, and you can create as many mock drafts as you want, most likely resulting in a different scenario every time, but this mock hits every need and want I believe the Bengals have.