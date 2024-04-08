Former Patriots assistant remembers Joe Burrow’s answer during NFL Combine interview

Ernie Adams spent 20+ years as an assistant for Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots as their research director.

Adams would dive into film to find the smallest areas of weakness each and every week.

He was a major key to the success of the Patriots, and their six Super Bowl wins during the Tom Brady era.

Adams retired after the 2020 season but was recently on Julian Edelman’s podcast “Games With Names” and brought up Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow when he was asked about NFL Scouting Combine questions he would ask players.

“What’s the thing you’re really proud of in football? And the one I remember was Joe Burrow,” Adams said. “State Championship came down to a goal-line stand, and he was the linebacker.

“Hey, right here. This is my kind of guy. He’s a football player.”

Burrow led Athens High School to a state championship appearance in 2014 and was also a linebacker for that team. Unfortunately, Burrow lost that game, and that was the only playoff loss he had in his life before losing in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots never had a real shot at drafting Joe Burrow, but Burrow at least gave them a good interview that still sticks in Adams’ mind after hearing thousands of answers to that question in his career.