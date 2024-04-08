Potential Bengals draft prospect T’Vondre Sweat arrested

The Cincinnati Bengals need help in the interior of their defensive line. Even after signing Sheldon Rankins in free agency, they could still use more in the middle of the defensive line.

With the free agent market mostly picked over, it is safe to assume the Bengals will address that later this month in the NFL Draft.

Last weekend, a defensive line prospect that has been linked to the Bengals found himself in hot water.

Former University of Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Travis County, Texas. Sweat faces a Class B misdemeanor, a charge that in Texas carries a fine of up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.

As of now, it has not been determined what Sweat was under the influence of, but the speculation is that it was either alcohol or marijuana.

ESPN has Sweat listed as his third-best defensive tackle prospect in the class. His name has been linked to the Bengals as they look to help replace the loss of DJ Reader in the run game. He even visited the Bengals.

Projected as a Day 2 pick, Sweat is regarded by many as the best true nose tackle in this draft. There are higher-rated defensive tackles who are projected to be 3-techniques at the NFL level.

Jalen Carter went through a similar situation last season and still saw himself drafted in the first round, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out for Sweat.