Why free agents want to play with Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is making guys look good, similar to the GOAT, Tom Brady. And NFL free agents are noticing.

This is according to Cincinnati Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com asked Radicevic if Burrow helps recruit free agents to Cincinnati. Here’s what Radicevic said in response:

It definitely does with guys like (tight ends) Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson. Those types of guys know they’re going to get their touches. I think Mike felt that a little bit last year in New England and knows what playing with a good quarterback can do for you. He definitely would have gotten a lot more going somewhere else, but he knew that coming here and playing on the one-year deal, he’s going to benefit from the quarterback and the system that we have.

In other words, free agent skill players (more specifically, tight ends) who might not be able to land massive deals know that they can elevate their stock by playing alongside Burrow.

And that’s not just some sort of gut feeling. We’ve all seen CJ Uzomah and Hayden Hurst get huge contracts after successful years with Burrow. Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki caught on to the trend and took less to play with Burrow this year.