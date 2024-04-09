Bengals News (4/9): Making a Mockery of Things

Bengals News

New Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Looks to Joe Burrow for Production Revival

He’s on his sixth starting quarterback and third offense since, but the Bengals and their new tight end believe that Mike Gesicki is the same player who caught a career-high 73 passes a scant two birthdays ago.

Who is Justin Rogers? NFL Draft Prospect at Nose Tackle from Auburn visits Bengals

With the 2024 NFL draft less than three weeks away, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to add a great player and teammate April 25 with the 18th overall pick in the first round, along with contributors and difference-makers in the rounds that follow April 26-27.

Bengals go with Unexpected Position in new Mock Draft

Cincinnati Bengals fans have a complicated relationship with the team drafting cornerbacks early.

Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Former SEC Cornerback Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati is expected to add another defensive back in this year’s draft.

Bengals Listed as Top-10 Super Bowl Contenders after early Offseason moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have been pretty busy so far this offseason. The organization clearly didn’t take well to missing out on the playoffs last season, so it has been proactive in the name of improvement.

Cincinnati Bengals Mailbag: An overlooked Draft priority, Brock Bowers, biggest FA mistake

Welcome to the dog days of draft season. The early weeks of April feel a bit like that second week of August in training camp. The actual season still feels far away, and every conversation and development feels monotonous.

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft 2.0: No First-Round OT and a Second-Round Trade

As likely as picking an offensive tackle is for the Bengals at No. 18, nothing is ever a lock, and this mock draft highlights an alternative path.

NFL News

2024 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

I know, I know ... They’ll let anyone do a mock draft these days. In truth, though, when it comes to this particular exercise, this isn’t my first rodeo.

Top three 2024 NFL free agents at every offensive position: Tyler Boyd, J.K. Dobbins among best options left

These are the best players still on the market

Tony Catalina’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Takes Jackson Powers-Johnson, Cowboys Get Tackle With JC Latham, and Bills Find WR Help With Adonai Mitchell

Things are never truly quiet in the NFL, and as we draw closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, this first-round mock draft hones in on the noise and rumors circulating.

Patriots sign S Kyle Dugger to 4-year deal worth $58 million

The New England Patriots continued their offseason plan of re-signing their own pending free agents, inking safety Kyle Dugger to a four-year deal worth $58 million, per a team source.

The Four Big Questions Facing Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans

The Texans took a big swing in trading for the mercurial former Bills receiver. But then they altered his contract, and Diggs will be a free agent next year. Why did they do that? And what sort of player are they getting?

2024 NFL draft comps: Our favorite prospect-to-pro matches

The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner, which means you’re about to start hearing (if you haven’t already) many prospects be compared to some of the best past and present NFL stars.

How will Caleb Williams fit under Shane Waldron for the Chicago Bears?

Carmen Vitali sits down with Dave Helman to talk about the Chicago Bears! Within the conversation, Vitali and Helman discuss how Shane Waldron will be utilizing Caleb Williams if they were to draft the USC Trojans QB.