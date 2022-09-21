Bengals’ weekly awards from Week 2 loss to Cowboys

Another week, another heartbreak.

Cincinnati dropped what looked like their second-straight winnable game to the Dallas Cowboys, who were headed up by a backup quarterback. Even so, there were notable moments and performances in the game.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 2 award nominees!

Most Valuable Player:

Tee Higgins:

After returning to the lineup from a Week 1 concussion, Higgins was the team’s leading receiver against Dallas. He six catches for 71 yards and the game-tying touchdown in the loss.

Evan McPherson:

The team’s kicker made it back to his studly form with a true long snapper back in the lineup. “Money Mac” went 3-for-3, including a big 50-yarder to keep the Bengals going toe-to-toe with the Cowboys.

Sam Hubbard:

The defense had some early miscues, but Hubbard played very well. He had four total tackles with two being for a loss. One of those two was a sack and then Hubbard added an additional defended pass.

D.J. Reader:

The big interior lineman also had a great day. He had five total tackles and two quarterback hits to go along with his team-high Pro Football Focus grade of 88.1.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 1 MVP? Tee Higgins

Evan McPherson

Sam Hubbard

D.J. Reader

Other vote view results 11% Tee Higgins (10 votes)

21% Evan McPherson (18 votes)

11% Sam Hubbard (10 votes)

54% D.J. Reader (46 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 85 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week:

Joe Burrow:

The Bengals’ quarterback had a rough day, be it because of failures around him, or bailing out of plays too soon. Regardless, Burrow brought the Bengals back and tied the game up with less than four minutes to play in his trademark heroic fashion. He finished with an 89.9 rating, 199 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, one passing touchdown and zero turnovers.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The star receiver showed frustration after the game, as the offense wasn’t popping the big plays, but he still was a factor. He finished with five catches for 54 yards and the team’s second-highest yardage play from scrimmage on the afternoon.

Vonn Bell:

Bell was responsible for forcing the Cowboys’ lone turnover of the game with his trademark strip strength. He was also the team’s leading tackler with seven total, adding in one for loss.

Cal Adomitis:

No issues in the snapping department this week. Nice job by the rookie thrown into his first start because of the injury to Clark Harris.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 2 Unsung Hero? Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase

Vonn Bell

Cal Adomitis

Other vote view results 5% Joe Burrow (4 votes)

7% Ja’Marr Chase (5 votes)

30% Vonn Bell (21 votes)

54% Cal Adomitis (37 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 68 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game:

Evan McPherson’s 50-yard field goal:

The Bengals needed a sign of life in the second half as they were inexplicably down 17-3 to the Cowboys. Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball a bit, but McPherson delivered a big 50-yarder to keep the game in reach.

Bengals.com media here.

Tee Higgins’ fourth quarter touchdown:

Cincinnati began its usual late-game heroics, with Burrow driving the charge. He hit Higgins on a sideline route

Tyler Boyd’s game-tying two-point conversion:

Following the Higgins touchdown, Cincinnati needed two points to get it tied. For a rarity on Sunday, the Bengals’ offense dialed up a beauty of a play wherein Burrow hit Boyd for the game-tying play.

Bengals felt like they had a great play on the 2 point conversion and it was one of the sickest isolation routes I've seen pic.twitter.com/17iiUP5XYs — Mike (@bengals_sans) September 20, 2022