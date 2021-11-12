Bengals’ Week 9 awards in loss to Browns

That was a rough one. The Cincinnati Bengals took one on the chin from the Cleveland Browns, losing at home 41-16.

Even so, there were very limited bright spots in the blowout. Cast your votes and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ Week 9 awards!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Mixon:

It was a rough day on offense, complete with three turnovers, but Mixon had a nice afternoon. He found the end zone twice and was a threat on the ground and through the air, with 110 yards from scrimmage (64 rushing, 46 receiving) on 18 touches (13 rushes, five receptions).

Tee Higgins:

While No. 85 failed to come down with a couple of tough catches, he did step up as the team’s leading receiver this week. He co-led the team in catches with six and was alone as the leader in yards with 78.

Sam Hubbard:

The defense got torched, but Hubbard was one of the lone bright spots. He had the highest Pro Football Focus score on the team with an 82.9 score, with his four tackles, quarterback sack and three hits on Baker Mayfield putting him atop the PFF list.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 9 MVP? Joe Mixon

Tee Higgins

Sam Hubbard

Other vote view results 57% Joe Mixon (42 votes)

4% Tee Higgins (3 votes)

34% Sam Hubbard (25 votes)

4% Other (3 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Riley Reiff:

It was a weird day for the offensive line, as five sacks were credited to the Browns’ defense. Still, a few came from free blitzers and Reiff had a decent day—particularly with Mixon doing well on outside runs. He was the team’s highest-rated offensive lineman from a PFF perspective on Sunday with a 73.7 overall score.

Drew Sample:

In a week where we are forced to look for small victories, Sample fits that bill. After all, the “Unsung Hero” series is based on players stepping up in the wake of ineffectiveness and/or injuries to others. On a rough afternoon by the offense, Sample became a reliable target for Joe Burrow, catching three passes on as many targets for 36 yards—two of which went for first downs.

Trey Hendrickson:

It was an inconsistent day from the big free-agent acquisition, but he did get after Mayfield. He had a sack as his lone big play in the contest.

Evan McPherson:

Special teams performance wasn’t really an issue for Cincinnati on Sunday. The team’s rookie kicker hit what was asked of him, including a field goal and extra point.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 9 Unsung Hero of the Week vs. the Browns? Riley Reiff

Drew Sample

Trey Hendrickson

Evan McPherson

Other vote view results 41% Riley Reiff (25 votes)

21% Drew Sample (13 votes)

6% Trey Hendrickson (4 votes)

21% Evan McPherson (13 votes)

8% Other (5 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Joe Mixon’s 11-yard touchdown run:

Burrow threw a costly pick-six on the team’s opening drive, but they went right back to work.

Crack toss again to Joe Mixon. This time it's a touchdown. Put the moves on that DB faking inside before cutting outside. Left him grasping at air. pic.twitter.com/qOSDrJ4Red — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 9, 2021

Tee Higgins’ 20-yard reception:

On that otherwise exciting opening drive, Zac Taylor dialed up a beauty of a play. It was a flea-flicker with a delayed wheel route to Higgins who got behind coverage and set the Bengals up nicely for what should have been emphatic opening points.

The Bengals run this jet motion flea flicker wheel route. It's a similar play to the one in Taylor's first ever game where John Ross scored a touchdown. This time Tee Higgins gets matched by a linebacker that he toasts. pic.twitter.com/DV4wReEeYE — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 9, 2021

Joe Mixon’s 2-yard touchdown run:

The team’s star running back continued to show a high level of effort, even when things began to spiral out of control for the Bengals. Down 24 points, Cincinnati got some late life with a short burst by Mixon, although they failed to convert the two-point try.

Joe Mixon plows his way into the end zone for another touchdown pic.twitter.com/c5tOhQf2wO — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 9, 2021