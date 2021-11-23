Bengals Week 11 awards in 32-13 win over Raiders

Cincinnati came out of their bye week with a bang, grabbing a much-needed win in the desert. A lot of players contributed to the big 32-13 win, which truly was a “team victory”.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ weekly awards!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances by the second-year quarterback, but he was gritty and led the team to a game-grabbing touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Burrow finished 20-of-29 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also had 11 yards rushing, which netted a couple of first downs.

Joe Mixon:

Zac Taylor was committed to the run on Sunday and Mixon took control of things as the game wore on. He is a FedEx Ground nominee this week, thanks to his 123-yard, two touchdown performance.

Ja’Marr Chase:

It wasn’t a flashy day from Chase, either, but he came through with a few big catches, including a touchdown to essentially put the game away. He had three catches for 37 yards, the score and eight yards on two jet sweep attempts.

Evan McPherson:

The rookie kicker just keeps coming through. He tied an NFL record by hitting three 50-plus-yard attempts (54, 53 and 51) and then added another 47-yarder for good measure. He was also 2-for-3 on extra point attempts.

Sam Hubbard:

We’re seeing some of the best football from the veteran edge defender this year. On Sunday, he and the defense came to play, with Hubbard accounting for five total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Trey Hendrickson:

Who forced that fumble that Hubbard recovered, you ask? Well, it was Hendrickson, who had yet another sack on the season and took the Raiders out of the contest. He also had two total tackles.

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tyler Boyd:

The veteran wide receiver quietly led the team in receptions (six) and yards (49) on Sunday. When things weren’t going smoothly in the pass game, No. 83 seemed to come up with a big first down.

Stanley Morgan:

When you look at the stat column, you may be prompted to ask why Morgan is on this list with his one reception for three yards. However, this award honors players who do the “dirty work” so to speak, and Morgan excels on special teams and was seen springing a big block on one of Mixon’s touchdown runs.

Quinton Spain:

The big dude is just flattening people. There were some inconsistencies along the line, even on the rare occasion from No. 67 himself, but there were multiple occasions wherein he was springing up holes.

Quinton Spain massive pancake on wide zone

Eli Apple:

The defense played well and Raider wide receivers were essentially non-factors in this one. Darren Waller was the lone threat and Apple had a solid day on the boundary. He iced the game with an athletic interception and earned himself a game ball from Zac Taylor. Apple also had three total tackles. Apple was also a Pro Football Focus all-star in this one, grading almost 90 overall.

Mike Hilton:

Speaking of solid secondary film, Hilton made a couple of trademark plays on Sunday. He had two total tackles, with one for loss. That particular play was huge as it stalled a Las Vegas drive that began with outstanding field position off of a fumble recovery.

Play of the Game

Bengals’ defensive stand on Raiders’ opening drive:

This is more a moment and a culmination of three plays, rather than a single one. Burrow fumbled and gave the Raiders excellent field position, but the Bengals’ defense held strong. It was a crucial sequence to disallow Cincinnati to get behind the eight-ball.

Evan McPherson’s 54-yard field goal:

Really, you could pick any one of McPherson’s four field goals as nominees here. But, based on how the first possessions from both teams unfolded, McPherson’s career-long 54-yard bomb to tie the game early was a biggie.

ES BUENO ✅



Evan McPherson convierte el intento de gol de campo para aumentar la ventaja #NFLxFOX



Bengals 13-6 Raiders



: @nflmxpic.twitter.com/ipiS8oVwan — FOX Impacto NFL (@FOXImpactoNFL) November 21, 2021

(Yes, we know this is a later kick than the one referenced, but we had some trouble finding a tweet video of the 54-yarder. Enjoy, regardless.)

Joe Mixon’s 11-yard touchdown run:

Vintage Mixon on this one here. Showing good vision, patience and excellent effort, Mixon dove towards the goal line to give the Bengals a nice lead shortly before halftime.

Really cool play design

Ja’Marr Chase’s six-yard touchdown reception:

Cincinnati needed some breathing room to put this one on ice. Burrow and Co. dialed up a 12-play gut-punch of a drive, capped with a Chase touchdown.

JA’MARR CHASE



UNO FOR 6️⃣pic.twitter.com/KKfTQ8Cw6g — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 21, 2021

Eli Apple’s interception:

After McPherson missed the extra point and there being five minutes left of game clock with a nine-point lead, the Bengals needed one more big defensive play. Apple came up huge with a nice, leaping interception and the victory march was on.

Eli Apple was the second-highest graded #Bengals player on Sunday by PFF.



87.1 Defensive Grade (2nd best of career)

89.2 Coverage Grade (2nd best of career)

1st INT with Bengals

Team-low 55.6 QBR when targeted



Fantastic Sunday for @EliApple.pic.twitter.com/9nT7W3dSv7 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) November 22, 2021

Joe Mixon’s 20-yard touchdown run:

Cincinnati wasn’t done taking it to the Raiders. Just two plays after the Apple interception, Mixon shot through the line and darted into the end zone for his biggest run of the afternoon.

Joe Mixon cutting wide zone to the backside C gap from a 13 personnel look. Great combo from Spain and Jonah to set it up.