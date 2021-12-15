Bengals’ awards in Week 14 overtime loss to 49ers

The Bengals almost made one of their more memorable comebacks as a franchise, but fell just short against the 49ers. Sometimes a team just has your number, right?

Regardless, there were many great performances by Cincinnati in this one. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

Despite the slow start, this very well could have been the finest NFL start of Burrow’s young career. He shouldered the furious comeback effort, finishing 25-of-34 (71% completion rate) for 348 yards and zero turnovers. He was Pro Football Focus’ Week 14 quarterback of the week.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The rookie receiver had a couple of critical drops, but his “wow plays” continue to make us forgive and forget any errors. He was the recipient of both of Burrow’s touchdown passes, with the first showcasing ballet-like footwork.

Tee Higgins:

Chase got the scores, but some may not remember that Higgins was the team’s actual leading receiver on the evening. He notched his third-straight 100-yard receiving game, with five catches (tied for team lead with Chase) for 114 yards.

Larry Ogunjobi:

The veteran free agent addition has been huge on defense and had a couple of his trademark “boom” plays. He finished with four total tackles (two for loss) and a sack on the evening.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 14 MVP versus the 49ers? Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Larry Ogunjobi

Other vote view results 0% Joe Burrow (0 votes)

0% Ja’Marr Chase (0 votes)

0% Tee Higgins (0 votes)

0% Larry Ogunjobi (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tyler Boyd:

Part of the criteria for this award resides in players going beyond the norm to aid the team. Aside from Boyd chipping in as a runner (one carry for eight yards) and a receiver (four catches for 55 yards), he also stepped in as a punt returner in the wake of struggles from Darius Phillips. Even though his contributions there were statistically pedestrian, it provided stability to a chaotic facet of the team.

C.J. Uzomah:

Effort, effort, effort. The veteran tight end had a few big catches, with three of his four grabs going for first downs. Uzomah had four catches for 56 yards.

Evan McPherson:

Yes, the rookie missed a kick in which the points were the difference in the overall contest, but he also contributed 11 total points. His long field goal of the day was from 41 yards—in overtime.

B.J. Hill:

Both Hill and Ogunjobi have been incredible pickups by the Bengals. Hill had almost an identical stat line to Ogunjobi, just with one fewer tackle-for-loss.

D.J. Reader:

Not to be outdone, the team’s big 2020 free agency acquisition has quietly been a force in the teeth of the Bengals’ defense. Reader had three tackles and a sack on the day.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 14 Unsung Hero of the Week award? Tyler Boyd

C.J. Uzomah

Evan McPherson

B.J. Hill

D.J. Reader

Other vote view results 0% Tyler Boyd (0 votes)

0% C.J. Uzomah (0 votes)

0% Evan McPherson (0 votes)

0% B.J. Hill (0 votes)

0% D.J. Reader (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Evan McPherson’s 28-yard field goal in the second quarter:

Cincinnati needed points and Chase’s would-have-been touchdown grab was overturned by the officials. Grabbing three points wasn’t ideal, but an absolute necessity before halftime.

Ja’Marr Chase’s 17-yard touchdown catch on fourth down:

This one was a little bit on a wing and a prayer, but we’ll take it. On fourth down, Burrow danced around the pocket and floated one to Chase. The rookie receiver used outstanding footwork to haul it in and kickstart the comeback.

Joe Burrow making magic happen with Ja'Marr Chase #RuleTheJungle



: #SFvsCIN on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/NgGMqVt7gi — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Ja’Marr Chase’s 32-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter:

Not to be outdone, the Burrow-to-Chase connection happened again to tie up the game. In vintage LSU fashion, Chase ran a “sluggo” route and gained separation. Burrow hit him in the front corner of the end zone for the score.

Evan McPherson’s 41-yard field goal in overtime:

Though he missed a kick earlier, McPherson atoned with his longest attempt coming at the most crucial time. Making this a more difficult attempt was Burrow being sacked a play earlier.