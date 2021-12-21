Bengals Week 15 awards in 15-10 win over Broncos

While it wasn’t the most visually-palatable game by the Cincinnati Bengals, they got the much-needed win over the Broncos. There were many great individual performances and moments in the game.

Cast your vote on the best and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

While it wasn’t a stat-fest for Burrow, he was methodical and careful with the football. He had zero turnovers, but a timely touchdown and 157 yards passing on a 68% completion rate. The quarterback also had a number of timely runs to extend drives with first down conversions, with the total at five carries for 25 yards.

Tyler Boyd:

While he’s taken a backseat to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this year, Boyd has had a few games wherein he has dominated. This was one as every one of his team-leading five catches seemed to have a huge impact. He also finished with a team-high 95 yards and the club’s only touchdown of the afternoon.

Evan McPherson:

The rookie kicker has had a hand in a number of big wins this year, thanks to some long distance kicking. McPherson had three field goals in this one, including a franchise-record 58-yarder.

Trey Hendrickson:

Hendrickson continued his consecutive game quarterback sack streak alive, with a half of one against Denver. He also finished with five quarterback pressures, two holding calls against him, three total tackles and two total quarterback hits.

Germaine Pratt:

The Bengals are getting scary thin at the linebacker group, but the third-year guy is playing really well. He had 15 (!) total tackles on Sunday (nine solo), to go with a half-sack.

Khalid Kareem:

Talk about taking advantage of your opportunities. Kareem only played 13 snaps, but in them, he notched two tackles (one for loss), a quarterback pressure, as well as the treasured forced fumble and recovery. Unfortunately, he left the game early with an injury.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 15 MVP? Joe Burrow

Tyler Boyd

Evan McPherson

Trey Hendrickson

Germaine Pratt

Khalid Kareem

Other vote view results 0% Joe Burrow (0 votes)

0% Tyler Boyd (0 votes)

0% Evan McPherson (0 votes)

0% Trey Hendrickson (0 votes)

0% Germaine Pratt (0 votes)

0% Khalid Kareem (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Fred Johnson:

Like with the case at linebacker, the right offensive tackle position has become very thin. Johnson stepped in to start at right tackle with both Riley Reiff and Isaiah Prince and put up a respectable 82.8 Pro Football Focus score.

Kevin Huber:

The left leg of Huber was a helpful tool in a close contest. He punted seven times for a whopping 368 yards and a 52.6-yard average. Three of his kicks went inside the Broncos’ 20-yard line.

Larry Ogunjobi:

The defensive line was very productive on Sunday, with Ogunjobi putting up much of it. He had four total tackles (two for loss), as well as 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

D.J. Reader:

The big nose tackle gets overlooked often, but he just continues to play high-level football. Reader finished with a 74.6 PFF score on the day, via five total tackles with one for loss.

Markus Bailey:

Unfortunately, Joe Bachie appears to be done for the year, as reports are emerging that he tore his ACL in this game. Bailey stepped in for him and played well. He had five total tackles, a half-sack and a pass defended.

Eli Apple:

The veteran defensive back was part of a secondary group that disallowed big passing plays all game. No wide receiver reached 45 receiving yards, while the talented Jerry Jeudy, a guy Apple was responsible for covering, was blanked from the stat sheet.

Best play jeudy made all game https://t.co/GDFt3KQrX7 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 15 Unsung Hero of the Week? Fred Johnson

Kevin Huber

Larry Ogunjobi

D.J. Reader

Markus Bailey

Eli Apple

Other vote view results 0% Fred Johnson (0 votes)

0% Kevin Huber (0 votes)

0% Larry Ogunjobi (0 votes)

0% D.J. Reader (0 votes)

0% Markus Bailey (0 votes)

0% Eli Apple (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Evan McPherson’s 53-yard field goal:

Cincinnati needed early points and the rookie responded. He had been kicking long ones with ease in warm-ups, so Zac Taylor trusted the youngster for some big kicks. McPherson banged one home with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

Evan McPherson’s 58-yard field goal:

Not to be outdone from the first one, the rookie was called upon again before halftime. Burrow hit Boyd for a 19-yarder to set up a Hail Mary try and McPherson nailed it for a new team record.

Evan McPherson : 3/3 FG's (58-yard FG is the longest FG in franchise history) pic.twitter.com/GOrBhNEdmW — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 20, 2021

Tyler Boyd’s 56-yard touchdown catch:

Cincinnati saw their scant 9-3 lead evaporate with a big boy touchdown catch by Tim Patrick. On the second play of the subsequent drive, the Bengals used play-action and threw one to a wide-open Boyd. He made a move on a defender in the open field and took it to the house.

Joe Burrow to a WIDE OPEN Tyler Boyd for the 56 yard TD! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/AYFS4YRGTU — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021

Khalid Kareem’s forced fumble and recovery:

Denver was furiously trying to recapture the lead and the Broncos were driving after the Boyd touchdown. Drew Lock was playing admirably in relief of the injured Teddy Bridgewater, but Kareem ripped the ball out of his hands on a run off an RPO and recovered it for Cincinnati.

Poll What gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 15 Play of the Game? Evan McPherson’s 53-yard field goal

Evan McPherson’s 58-yard field goal

Tyler Boyd’s 56-yard touchdown

Khalid Kareem’s forced fumble and recovery

Other vote view results 0% Evan McPherson’s 53-yard field goal (0 votes)

0% Evan McPherson’s 58-yard field goal (0 votes)

0% Tyler Boyd’s 56-yard touchdown (0 votes)

0% Khalid Kareem’s forced fumble and recovery (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, Megaphone, and on iTunes!