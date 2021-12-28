Bengals awards in Week 16 win over Ravens

In a win decided by 20 points and with 41 scored by the home team, you know there had to be a number of individual performances and moments to highlight. Such is the case in Week 16 with the Cincinnati Bengals’ big win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the weekly Bengals awards. Cast your votes and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

Which facet excites you more? The 143.2 passer rating? How about four touchdown passes and zero turnovers? Maybe it was the franchise-record-setting 525 yards? Regardless, No. 9 was on a mission Sunday.

Joe Mixon:

The Bengals’ skill position players all had huge days, with Mixon contributing both on the ground and through the air. Mixon had 150 scrimmage yards (85 receiving, 65 rushing), as well as a touchdown apiece in both facets.

Tee Higgins:

A career day by Burrow was largely propelled by a career day from the second-year wideout. Higgins made big play after big play, to the tune of 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Trey Hendrickson:

No. 91 continues to prove he was the Bengals’ best free agency acquisition in recent memory. He had another sack, as well as an additional tackle-for-loss on Josh Johnson and another forced fumble, along with three total quarterback hits.

Vonn Bell:

The veteran safety received a game ball from head coach Zac Taylor after the contest because of his efforts. He had five total tackles, two passes defended and an interception, en route to an 88.9 Pro Football Focus grade—tops for the defensive-unit.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 16 MVP? Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon

Tee Higgins

Trey Hendrickson

Vonn Bell

Other vote view results 86% Joe Burrow (162 votes)

0% Joe Mixon (1 vote)

12% Tee Higgins (23 votes)

0% Trey Hendrickson (0 votes)

1% Vonn Bell (2 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 188 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Ja’Marr Chase:

Higgins had the big day of the receiving corps, but Chase routinely turned short passes into big gains on Sunday. The rookie receiver finished with his first 100-yard receiving day since Week 7—the last time these two teams faced off.

Tyler Boyd:

The veteran of the receiver group just missed out on hitting the 100-yard trifecta, but had one of the biggest plays of the game in the form of a 68-yard beauty on an out-and-up.

Evan McPherson:

The rookie kicker missed a 50-yarder (no walk-in-the-park there) , but had a pretty solid day, otherwise. He hit two other field goals, though, to go along with five extra points for a total of 11 points on the day.

Mike Hilton:

The veteran defensive back had six total tackles (second on the team) and two tackles for loss.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 16 Unsung Hero of the Week? Ja’Marr Chase

Tyler Boyd

Evan McPherson

Mike Hilton

Other vote view results 40% Ja’Marr Chase (62 votes)

45% Tyler Boyd (70 votes)

3% Evan McPherson (5 votes)

10% Mike Hilton (16 votes)

1% Other (2 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down:

Rarely does a tough one-yarder make these lists, but a statement run by Mixon to kickstart the rout has to be on the list. On fourth-and-goal, Mixon’s number was called and he burrowed into the end zone for a huge Bengals touchdown.

Tyler Boyd’s 68-yard touchdown reception:

With Higgins cooking on intermediate and deep plays and Chase turning short routes into sizable gains, Taylor turned to Boyd for an early knockout blow. An out-and-up route became a wide open touchdown for No. 83, who has come up with big plays the past two weeks—both victories.

Awesome play design from Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan. They place Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase up top to force the safety into cheating in that direction.



Then they place Tyler Boyd as the #3 to the bottom and have him run the out n up as part of the stick-n-nod concept. pic.twitter.com/tzzeWx0PC6 — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) December 28, 2021

Joe Mixon’s 9-yard touchdown catch:

The Bengals had a comfortable lead, but another early touchdown would have started to put the Ravens away. On 2nd-and-goal, Burrow went looked to his left and then scanned to his right and hit Mixon on a crosser that he took into the end zone.

WELCOME TO THE JOE MIXON GAME pic.twitter.com/KXrmF3xC81 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 26, 2021

Tee Higgins’ 52-yard reception:

Earlier this season, No. 85 had some uncharacteristic struggles in contested catch situations. That has changed drastically in the back half of the season, with Higgins making a few against Baltimore in Week 16 alone.

This 52-yarder was a beauty of a grab between two defenders. It set up a one-yard touchdown catch by Higgins a few plays later right before the half.

Send three defenders at Tee Higgins next time ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7mUopbrYdY — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 26, 2021

Vonn Bell’s fourth quarter interception:

Cincinnati’s defense had its moments on Sunday, giving themselves opportunities for three turnovers. They only netted one though, but Bell’s interception iced it for Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon’s 52-yard reception:

While it was a pretty, diving grab by the versatile running back, it was the aftermath of the play that makes this one truly special. This 52-yard bomb put Burrow as the franchise record holder for single-game passing yards with 525.

This from Joe Burrow that gave him the record-breaking 525 passing yards shows his progression in Year Two. Escapes the pocket, throws off-platform and throws a great ball 50.7 yards in the air to Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/jEFS6cVIiw — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 27, 2021