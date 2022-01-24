Bengals awards from Divisional Round win over Titans

What a game. The Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game by beating the No. 1 seed on their home turf.

There were a number of great individual performances and moments. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

It wasn’t the prettiest performance by the Bengals’ signal-caller, but probably the gutsiest. Burrow worked through nine sacks and a dropped pass that turned into an interception to guide the Bengals to their first road playoff win as a franchise. He finished with 348 passing yards and a 76% completion rate.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The rookie wide receiver just keeps re-writing record books. With his 109 receiving yards, he became the first rookie wide receiver to log 100-yard receiving games in his first two postseason games. He also had a rush attempt for two yards.

Evan McPherson:

For the second consecutive game, the rookie kicker hit four field goal attempts and with many from long distances. McPherson also hit an epic, 52-yard game-winner at the final gun.

Logan Wilson:

The second-year linebacker had a really solid day. He had the big tackle for loss late in the game on Derrick Henry’s fourth-down run and the interception off of Eli Apple’s tipped pass.

D.J. Reader:

The big nose tackle has quietly been one of the best interior defenders in the NFL this year. He had a huge game against Tennessee, with six total tackles—two for loss.

Jessie Bates III:

The star safety set the tone right away when he jumped a Ryan Tannehill pass for an interception on the very first offensive play from scrimmage. He added four total tackles, as well and is the top Bengals Pro Football Focus scorer of the postseason, thus far.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals' MVP? Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase

Evan McPherson

Logan Wilson

D.J. Reader

Jessie Bates III

Unsung Hero of the Week

Joe Mixon:

With Chase going off again, Mixon’s gutsy performance went somewhat-overlooked. He had the team’s lone touchdown on the day with a nice cutback run and had 105 yards from scrimmage (51 receiving, 54 rushing).

Tee Higgins:

While there were a couple of misses on his nine targets, Higgins did nearly notch a 100-yard receiving day. He had a couple of really nice grabs, leading to a seven-catch, 96-yard performance.

Tre Flowers:

It was a big special teams day for the Bengals and Flowers made a couple of nice plays. Yes, he had a poor fair catch interference penalty early, but atoned with three total tackles—a couple of which immediately stifled any opportunities for punt returns. He also had a pass defended.

Mike Hilton:

The veteran corner had one of the biggest plays of the game, tipping a Tannehill pass to himself and picking it off. It was one play after he made a game-changing tackle by chasing down D’Onta Foreman on a 45-yard run, saving a touchdown.

Clark Harris:

You know, I’m not really sure we’ve ever placed Harris on this list, even though what he does (and does consistently well) is the epitome of “unsung”. Harris had clean snaps on all kick opportunities, which can become precarious on the road and in these type of games.

Chris Evans:

The rookie back was a nice weapon on kickoff returns this week, averaging over 27 yards per return. On a couple of occasions, it led to solid field position and he also chipped in four rushing yards.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals' Unsung Hero of the Week? Joe Mixon

Tee Higgins

Tre Flowers

Mike Hilton

Clark Harris

Chris Evans

Play of the Game

Jessie Bates’ opening play interception:

Cincinnati needed to win the turnover battle in this one and started that trend from the very first snap. Bates read Tannehill’s eyes well and jumped his opening pass to give the offense the ball. It led to a field goal.

Jessie Bates just lurking in center field reads Tannehill like a book as he never comes off of Julio.



Having a guy who can make this play with this kind of range on the backend isn't found on every roster. pic.twitter.com/hUxjGC8xZX — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 24, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase’s 57-yard reception:

The rookie wideout had one of his trademark YAC plays that almost broke things wide open. He took a screen pass and bolted 57 yards downfield to set up another field goal.

Ja'Marr. Chase.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/EDohbrWLoq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2022

Joe Mixon’s 16-yard touchdown run:

It was tough sledding for Mixon this week on the ground, but he came up with a huge touchdown run in the third quarter. It was set up by a gutsy first down run by Burrow, and Mixon made the Titans’ defense pay.

Logan Wilson’s fourth quarter interception:

Wilson made a couple of huge plays this week and helped cement the Bengals being able to continue their postseason. He was Johnny-on-the-spot with the interception tipped by Apple. It set up the game-winner by McPherson four plays later.

HOLY CRAP LOGAN WILSON WITH THE PLAY OF HIS LIFE pic.twitter.com/EpLSife9X3 — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) January 23, 2022

Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal at end of regulation:

Speaking of “game-winners”, McPherson hit the biggie as time expired. A rookie nailing a 52-yarder on the road against the No. 1 seed? No problem.