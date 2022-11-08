Bengals’ weekly awards in 42-21 win over Panthers

Sunday was just what the Bengals needed heading into the bye. They completely dominated the Carolina Panthers as they get set to heal up for the Steelers in a couple of weeks.

There were a number of great moments and individual performances in the 42-21 win, so cast your vote and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

The Bengals’ starting quarterback was highly-efficient on Sunday, hitting 79% of his passes (22-of-28) for 206 yards. He had two touchdowns—one apiece passing and rushing—which wasn’t a bad day at the office for only about two and a half quarters of work.

Joe Mixon:

Mixon put together one of the best performances ever by a Bengals running back, and that’s saying something given the lineage at the position. He ran for 153 yards on seven yards per carry and four touchdowns. He added 58 yards and another touchdown through the air, getting him a FedEx Ground Player of the Year nomination.

Ted Karras:

The veteran center not only helped to anchor a big day from Mixon, but also had a solid day in pass protection. He had an 82.3 pass block grade by Pro Football Focus to go with the good run block performance.

Akeem Davis-Gaither:

The third-year linebacker had a nice afternoon versus Carolina. He was the team’s leading tackler with six total and one of those was for a loss.

Jessie Bates III:

The veteran safety had one of his best performances of the year, highlighted by his critical interception in the first half. It set up a gut-punch touchdown by the offense and went with his four total tackles.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ MVP versus Carolina? Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon

Ted Karras

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Jessie Bates III

Other vote view results 2% Joe Burrow (6 votes)

90% Joe Mixon (204 votes)

6% Ted Karras (14 votes)

0% Akeem Davis-Gaither (0 votes)

0% Jessie Bates III (0 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 225 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Samaje Perine:

The Bengals’ backup running back had been quietly excelling in pass protection this year, but he had a little more of an opportunity to shine on offense on Sunday. He finished with 51 rushing yards, an 8.5-yard-per-carry average and three yards through the air.

Tyler Boyd:

Boyd remained his old reliable self, even when being robbed of a touchdown. He had five catches for 44 yards on six catches.

Trent Taylor:

There have been some special teams issues the past couple of weeks, but Taylor stepped up in a few ways on Sunday. He had a few nice punt returns with a 17.3 average, while also filling in on kickoff return duty for the injured Chris Evans. On offense, Taylor had 18 yards on three carries, as well as 14 more yards on two catches.

La’el Collins:

The big free agency pickup had a good day versus Carolina. He had a 71.7 pass blocking grade from PFF and paved the way for a number of big runs by Mixon.

La'el Collins laying people out pic.twitter.com/nujSEZMWFn — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 6, 2022

Germaine Pratt:

While the Bengals ended up sitting a lot of starters later in the game, Pratt had an impact early in the contest. He had a great leaping interception in coverage and two total tackles.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Unsung Hero of the Week? Samaje Perine

Tyler Boyd

Trent Taylor

La’el Collins

Germaine Pratt

Other vote view results 5% Samaje Perine (10 votes)

13% Tyler Boyd (23 votes)

31% Trent Taylor (54 votes)

25% La’el Collins (44 votes)

21% Germaine Pratt (36 votes)

2% Other (4 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Germaine Pratt’s interception:

Cincinnati started to pull away from Carolina early with a 21-0 second quarter lead. Pratt had a leaping interception in Panthers territory, leading to a Bengals score and eventual rout of Carolina.

Pratt showing athleticism with the pick pic.twitter.com/QopnLqeGZM — Orange&Black Insider (@BengalsOBI) November 8, 2022

Jessie Bates’ interception:

Both teams exchanged possession after the touchdown subsequent to Pratt pick, the defense went back to work for another big play. Bates snagged one with under two minutes before the half, leading to another touchdown and a five possession lead before the midway gun even sounded.

Joe Mixon’s 12-yard touchdown reception:

Following the Bates pick, Burrow and Mixon went to work. Burrow bought time and rolled out to his right, hitting Mixon who was running through the end zone to the sideline for the catch and score.

Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown run:

To cap his huge day, Mixon shot out to the left side behind some backup linemen for his fifth touchdown of the day. He showed great vision and speed to get to the outside and in the end zone.

Joe Mixon in a 42-21 win vs. the Panthers : 22 carries for a season-high 153 yards & a career-high 4 TD's; 4 catches for 58 yards & a TD on 5 targets (Career-high 5 total TD's) pic.twitter.com/it3r6REx5D — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) November 6, 2022