Bengals’ weekly awards in 34-23 win over Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a six-game winning streak after pulling off a big win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. There were many great plays and performances in the huge comeback win.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ Week 15 awards!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

The Bengals’ quarterback played highly-efficient football, tossing four touchdown passes on 69 percent passing. He hit seven different receivers with four different ones catching touchdown grabs.

Alex Cappa:

The former Bucs guard had quite the homecoming on Sunday, logging the best PFF score by a Bengals offensive lineman (69.7). He also had an 87.8 pass blocking grade by the metric.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The star receiver led the team with 60 yards on seven catches with a late score. He had his work cut out for him against Carlton Davis, who played admirably, but two other missed interference calls would have likely boosted the numbers for “Uno” in this one.

Evan McPherson:

The Bengals’ kicker was perfect on the day, accounting for eight points (two field goals, two extra points). His two field goals were extremely clutch to keep the Bengals alive, as they were the first points the team put on the board to kickstart their furious comeback.

Logan Wilson:

The active linebacker was everywhere on Sunday logging a ho-hum 15 tackles (where’s the sarcasm font?). He also had a sack and forced a fumble of Tom Brady as a part of the furious comeback.

Germaine Pratt:

Not to be outdone by Wilson, Pratt had one of the plays of the game with his tumbling interception. He added in nine total tackles on the day.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 15 MVP? QB Joe Burrow

OG Alex Cappa

WR Ja’Marr Chase

K Evan McPherson

LB Logan Wilson

LB Germaine Pratt

Other vote view results 35% QB Joe Burrow (151 votes)

3% OG Alex Cappa (16 votes)

0% WR Ja’Marr Chase (2 votes)

0% K Evan McPherson (3 votes)

33% LB Logan Wilson (144 votes)

20% LB Germaine Pratt (89 votes)

4% Other (21 votes) 426 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tyler Boyd:

Chase got most of the attention, but Boyd gutted through a pretty gruesome finger injury last week to come back against the Bucs and contribute in a big way. He had five catches on as many targets, for 35 yards and a score.

Tee Higgins:

The other member of “The Big Three” had his moments on Sunday, too. While he had a drop (with a funny Twitter exchange occurring with his mother about it), Higgins had a touchdown reception along with four others totaling 33 yards.

Mitchell Wilcox:

If you’re a veteran of CJ, you’ll know that part of the criteria for this award is in stepping up for others in the wake of injury or ineffectiveness. Wilcox’s position group has been decimated by injury, but he made a big impact on Sunday.

He had the dagger touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, while accounting for two other receptions for 34 total yards. He also had a 76.1 pass blocking score for the day, per PFF.

Tre Flowers:

The versatile defensive back played well on Sunday, logging a 90.0 PFF pass coverage grade. His diving interception led to a Bengals touchdown, greatly helping the comeback effort.

B.J. Hill:

The big interior lineman often gets overlooked because of the stellar play of D.J. Reader next to him, but he’s had some nice moments this year. Hill was the highest-graded Bengals defender against Tampa Bay, logging an 82.0 overall PFF defensive grade. He had seven total tackles.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 15 Unsung Hero of the Week? WR Tyler Boyd

WR Tee Higgins

TE Mitchell Wilcox

DB Tre Flowers

DT B.J. Hill

Other vote view results 19% WR Tyler Boyd (66 votes)

2% WR Tee Higgins (9 votes)

18% TE Mitchell Wilcox (61 votes)

37% DB Tre Flowers (128 votes)

20% DT B.J. Hill (70 votes)

0% Other (3 votes) 337 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Tre Flowers’ third quarter interception:

Cincinnati was clinging to life after two field goals made the game 17-6. Flowers provided some heroics early in the second half with a diving interception. The ensuing drive led to a touchdown to put the comeback into overdrive.

First INT for Tre Flowers since 2019. A big one too, helping the Bengals to a 34-23 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. #OKState pic.twitter.com/IybA38saD1 — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) December 19, 2022

Tee Higgins’ five-yard touchdown reception:

This was the play that followed the Flowers interception. Cincinnati’s offensive line provided nice protection for a long-developing route to Higgins. It got the Bengals right back in the mix of the contest.

TOUCHDOWN: Joe Burrow 5-yd TD pass to Tee Higgins#Bengals 12 #Buccaneers 17 3rd pic.twitter.com/Ovd37chsQW — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Logan Wilson sack and forced fumble on Tom Brady:

This is when things began to snowball on the Bucs. After Cincinnati applied pressure with the Higgins score, Wilson supplied pressure of his own to Brady with a sack and forced fumble, which was recovered by the Bengals. It led to another score and Cincinnati taking the lead.

TURNOVER: On 3rd & 10, Logan Wilson strip sack of Tom Brady recovered by Joseph Ossai at TB 13#Bengals 12 #Buccaneers 17 3rd pic.twitter.com/ADJ3US3Fys — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Tyler Boyd’s three-yard touchdown reception:

If they wanted to seize control of this game, Cincinnati simply could not settle for a field goal after the Brady fumble. On third and goal, Burrow hit Boyd in the right corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

On 3rd & Goal, Joe Burrow 3-yd TD pass to Tyler Boyd#Bengals 18 #Buccaneers 17 3rd pic.twitter.com/1DvRuPF5zt — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase’s eight-yard touchdown reception:

A statement score was needed and was supplied by the Bengals in the form of a Chase touchdown. He found an opening to scoot into the end zone, while also opening the floodgates for a comeback blowout.

Germaine Pratt’s interception:

Though it didn’t net any points, this interception was just awesome. It was so unlikely of an outcome that the announcers were certain it was an incompletion.

TURNOVER: Joseph Ossai pressures Tom Brady intercepted by Germaine Pratt#Bengals 27 #Buccaneers 17 4th pic.twitter.com/qIAsbeCU8N — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Mitchell Wilcox’s 12-yard touchdown reception:

The reserve tight end had a great homecoming on Sunday in South Florida, providing ample blocking for Burrow and becoming a reliable passing target. He provided the coffin nails (s/o Dan Hoard) with a late touchdown pass to put away the Buccaneers for good.

TOUCHDOWN: Joe Burrow 12-yd TD pass to Mitchell Wilcox#Bengals 34 #Buccaneers 17 4th pic.twitter.com/irebSGo6HI — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 19, 2022