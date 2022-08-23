Weekly awards in Bengals’ 25-22 loss to Giants in preseason Week 2

The second preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals is in the books and unfortunately, the team fell to 0-2 this summer against the New York Giants. Even so, there were a number of big plays and moments from Cincinnati players on Sunday night.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for our weekly awards!

Most Valuable Player

Jacques Patrick:

The big back had a nice night on limited carries Sunday, co-leading the team with 28 yards on the ground. He netted that on four carries, including a touchdown, while also adding a nine-yard reception.

Kwamie Lassiter II:

There is a big scrum for one or two roster spots at wide receiver and Lassiter is making a run for them. He led the team with seven catches for 91 yards, but did have a drop on a two-point conversion attempt.

Clay Johnston:

The backup linebacker racked up HUGE stats on Sunday night. He finished with 20 tackles (16 solo) and a sack against the Giants.

Evan McPherson:

The Bengals’ second-year kicker is having a stellar preseason, nailing big kicks with regularity. McPherson was 3-of-4 on the night, including a 50-yarder, while also hitting an extra point. Shooter!

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ preseason Week 2 MVP? RB Jacques Patrick

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

LB Clay Johnston

Evan McPherson

Other vote view results 6% RB Jacques Patrick (22 votes)

8% WR Kwamie Lassiter II (26 votes)

75% LB Clay Johnston (245 votes)

8% Evan McPherson (28 votes)

1% Other (4 votes) 325 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Daxton Hill:

It’s been a nice couple of debuts for the Bengals’ top pick of 2022. After almost nabbing an interception versus the Cardinals, he grabbed one off of Daniel Jones on Sunday. He also had six total tackles (four solo).

Chris Evans:

The rushing stats don’t actually do Evans’ preseason performances justice. He had a couple of big plays negated by penalties against Arizona, and had just three yards on five carries against New York. But, he did add three receptions for seven yards and wowed everyone with a 73-yard kickoff return.

Jalen Davis:

The backup defensive back had an active evening, notching eight tackles and two passes defended.

Trayveon Williams:

Williams churned out tough yardage all evening. He had nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, while adding a catch for three yards.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Unsung Hero of the Week in the Bengals’ preseason Week 2 loss to the Giants? DB Dax Hill

RB Chris Evans

DB Jalen Davis

RB Trayveon Williams

Other vote view results 51% DB Dax Hill (130 votes)

26% RB Chris Evans (67 votes)

17% DB Jalen Davis (43 votes)

4% RB Trayveon Williams (11 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 252 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Evan McPherson’s 50-yard field goal:

The second-year kicker continues to impress. He nailed yet another long field goal against the Giants, giving the Bengals the first points of the night.

Trayveon Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run

The Bengals started taking control of the contest via the ground and Williams started leading the charge. Goal line touchdown runs aren’t the most exciting plays, but the first touchdown of the night has to get a nod.

Drew Plitt’s 18-yard completion to Kendric Pryor:

Plitt and Pryor have had a good connection in the preseason. Late in the game, the two connected for the longest gain of the night through the air.

Kendric Pryor with the long gain of the night pic.twitter.com/nkS9o21Saw — Orange&Black Insider (@BengalsOBI) August 23, 2022

Jacques Patrick’s 3-yard touchdown run:

As mentioned above, the Bengals’ big back had a nice night, capped with a scamper into the end zone. After netting 17 yards a couple of plays earlier, Patrick charged into the end zone for the team’s final touchdown of the night.