Bengals’ weekly awards in season-opening loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals took a rough loss on Sunday to their bitter rivals at home. As they look to turn the page to the Cowboys, we’re still taking a look in the rear view mirror.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ awards in Week 1!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Mixon:

The team’s starting running back did a lot of the dirty work and exuded a lot of the required attitude in beating the Steelers. He finished with 145 yards from scrimmage (82 rushing, 63 receiving) on 34 total touches (27 rushes, seven receptions).

Ja’Marr Chase:

The second-year star receiver had an excellent day. He finished with 10 total catches for 129 yards and the game-tying score at the end of regulation.

B.J. Hill:

Cincinnati’s defense was stout throughout the entire contest and Hill was one of the major standouts. He was the lone Bengals defender to net a quarterback sack and was part of the solid effort against the Steelers’ run offense, finishing with three total tackles and the sack.

Germaine Pratt:

Another solid performer on defense, Pratt was a constant presence. He finished with eight tackles, including one for loss.

Clark Harris:

We’re going to get a little weird here, but sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. When Harris went down with a torn bicep late in the game, Cincinnati’s kicking game went awry, ultimately costing them the game. Get well, Thor.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ MVP in Week 1? Joe Mixon

Ja’Marr Chase

B.J. Hill

Germaine Pratt

Clark Harris

Other vote view results 0% Joe Mixon (0 votes)

0% Ja’Marr Chase (0 votes)

0% B.J. Hill (0 votes)

0% Germaine Pratt (0 votes)

0% Clark Harris (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tyler Boyd:

Unfortunately, “Mr. Reliable” had to leave late in the game with cramps. That’s not to say he didn’t leave an impression, though. He had the big two-yard touchdown to spark the comeback, along with three other catches for 31 more yards.

Samaje Perine:

While we clamored for some Chris Evans sightings, Perine stepped in with 37 total yards (four rushing, 33 receiving). He was also valuable in pass protection at times, picking up defenders getting into the backfield.

Hayden Hurst:

The team’s new tight end emerged later in the game and came up with a couple of huge plays. Hurst did some quality work on third downs, finishing with five catches for

Eli Apple:

The veteran defensive back had a nice afternoon, wherein the Bengals’ defense stymied the Steelers’ passing offense. Apple allowed just two catches for eight yards Sunday, while also adding in two total tackles.

D.J. Reader:

Like Hill, Reader was his usual, solid self in the middle of the defensive line. While his stat line wasn’t gaudy (two tackles and one for loss), he was a quiet force for Cincinnati.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 1 Unsung Hero of the Week? Tyler Boyd

Samaje Perine

Hayden Hurst

Eli Apple

D.J. Reader

Other vote view results 0% Tyler Boyd (0 votes)

0% Samaje Perine (0 votes)

0% Hayden Hurst (0 votes)

0% Eli Apple (0 votes)

0% D.J. Reader (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Week

Evan McPherson’s 59-yard field goal:

Though the day didn’t end well for the Bengals’ special teams unit, but McPherson did have a trademark moment early in the contest. Cincinnati desperately needed points and went with a deep kick, which the second-year kicker nailed.

Evan McPherson just SMASHED this 59-yard FG



The longest in @Bengals franchise history.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/B8ovyTKMKl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2022

Tyler Boyd’s two-yard touchdown reception:

After a couple of field goals by McPherson, the Bengals’ offense was sputtering. But, they put together a nice drive late in the third quarter, capped by a dart of a score to Boyd.

Touchdown. Tyler Boyd!



Two-point conversion succeeds. Steelers 17, Bengals 14.



Game on!! pic.twitter.com/SjWfHY1DEi — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) September 11, 2022

Mike Thomas’ two-point conversion reception:

Cincinnati needed to get the game within a field goal after the Boyd score. Joe Burrow hit Thomas at the left side of the end zone to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 17-14.

Joe Burrow to Mike Thomas for the 2 pt conversion#Steelers 17 #Bengals 14 3rd pic.twitter.com/WBtSYxlUTS — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) September 11, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase’s six-yard touchdown reception:

Cincinnati appeared to have the game wrapped up with a game-winner at the final gun. Burrow hit Chase to the right side of the end zone to tie the game up, 20-20.