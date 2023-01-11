Bengals awards in Week 18 win over Ravens

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

It wasn’t the banner day from the franchise quarterback, but he did enough to get the team a win. He threw for 215 yards, one touchdown and an 80.9 rating. He also avoided a small handful of sacks, rushing for another 10 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase:

“Uno” had one of the plays of the game with a 26-yard touchdown wherein he outmuscled Daryl Worley. He was the team’s leading receiver with eight catches for 86 yards and the score.

Evan McPherson:

The Bengals’ kicker accounted for nine of the team’s 27 points. He kicked two clutch field goals and added in three extra points for a perfect afternoon kicking the ball.

Trey Hendrickson:

No. 91 was a menace on Sunday. He finished with two tackles (both sacks) and a forced fumble that led to a touchdown. Hendrickson was seen pressuring Brown frequently and beat star tackle Ronnie Stanley on occasion.

Jessie Bates III:

The veteran safety had one of the best games of his excellent career. He had eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on Sunday.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 18 MVP? QB Joe Burrow

WR Ja’Marr Chase

K Evan McPherson

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

S Jessie Bates III

Other vote view results 4% QB Joe Burrow (8 votes)

5% WR Ja’Marr Chase (10 votes)

0% K Evan McPherson (1 vote)

59% EDGE Trey Hendrickson (106 votes)

26% S Jessie Bates III (48 votes)

2% Other (5 votes) 178 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Joe Mixon:

While it was tough sledding in the ground game, Mixon still made a couple of nice plays Sunday. He had the score and 68 total yards from scrimmage—including a 33-yard reception.

Tyler Boyd:

The veteran receiver finished second on the team in catches (five) and yards (51) on the day. He did so on seven targets.

Drue Chrisman:

The team’s new punter boomed seven balls on Sunday for a 51.7-yard average. Three of the kicks landed inside the Ravens’ 20-yard line, with the one at the Baltimore 5-yard line leading to the Hendrickson sack-fumble-touchdown.

B.J. Hill:

While others on defense had more gaudy numbers, Hill quietly had a solid day. He had four total tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

Joseph Ossai:

The team’s rotational pass-rusher is becoming more and more of a threat. He had four tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown this Sunday.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 18 Unsung Hero of the Week? RB Joe Mixon

WR Tyler Boyd

P Drue Chrisman

DL B.J. Hill

EDGE Joseph Ossai

Other vote view results 2% RB Joe Mixon (3 votes)

5% WR Tyler Boyd (7 votes)

54% P Drue Chrisman (76 votes)

12% DL B.J. Hill (17 votes)

24% EDGE Joseph Ossai (34 votes)

2% Other (3 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run:

One-yard scores aren’t usually banner plays, but the ensuing celebration and the emotion behind this one were palpable. Mixon’s score put the Bengals up 10-0 and Cincinnati never looked back.

Ja’Marr Chase’s 26-yard touchdown reception:

Usually we think of the tall Tee Higgins as the guy who “Moss’s” defensive backs, but Chase had his turn on Sunday. Daryl Worley had an active day on defense for the Ravens, but “Uno” came out on top here to put Cincinnati up 17-0.

Name a more iconic duo than Ja’Marr Chase and single coverage. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/SxmsSkx3Gj — Wyatt (@WyattB_FF) January 8, 2023

Trey Hendrickson’s sack-fumble of Anthony Brown for a touchdown:

Cincinnati’s defense has been more about playing solid ball and getting off of the field over creating the back-breaking turnovers for scores. Not so much the case on Sunday, though, as Hendrickson stripped Anthony Brown in the shadow of his own end zone with Ossai grabbing it for the touchdown right before the half.

Trey Hendrickson strip sack and fumble recovery for a TD by Joseph Ossai #Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/8nR2afZ5EX — Tyler Meinerding (@TylerMeinerding) January 9, 2023

Jessie Bates’ forced fumble in fourth quarter:

Baltimore was making things interesting because of a variety of factors late in this one. Sammy Watkins took a big gainer downfield, but as this Bengals defense often does, they pulled out the football for a turnover as the ball-carrier was fighting for extra yards. This recovery essentially shut the door on any Baltimore comeback.

Jessie Bates was the best player on the field on Sunday. Obviously he had the clutch forced fumble and the interception, but he was fitting the run and making tackles too. pic.twitter.com/mkmSyEmEDW — Mike (@bengals_sans) January 10, 2023