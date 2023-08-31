Bengals News (8/31): Football’s Greatest Entertainer Ever

Bengals News

Bengals legend calls himself ‘greatest entertainer’ in NFL history, reveals all-time favorite celebration

It could be argued that Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson’s stats are Hall of Fame worthy — what can’t be argued is that his touchdown celebrations certainly are.

‘A son never forgets.’ How Bengals star DJ Reader lost his dad but found himself

DJ Reader knew right away something was wrong. It was early morning, June 30, 2014, and some of his roommates from Clemson University’s football team had just shaken him awake to tell him the school’s assistant athletic director, Jeff Davis, wanted to see him.

Joe Burrow back at practice as Bengals prepare for Browns in season opener

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice as the team hit the field to prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Sources: Bengals Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback Will Grier to Practice Squad

Cincinnati was in the quarterback market.

Breaking down the Bengals depth chart at wide receiver after roster cuts

How does the WR depth chart look after roster cuts?

Former Bengals WR Trent Taylor signs with Bears

Trent Taylor was one of the more notable cuts for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team formulated the final 53-man roster.

Quick Hits: Burrow Returns To Practice Field; Why Will Grier Signed And Mike Thomas And Stanley Morgan Jr. Stayed

Now we know what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor means by “several weeks.” It’s nearly five.

NFL News

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

﻿Bailey Zappe is back in New England with a different role.

Ex-Cardinals coach: Given burner phone to use with suspended GM

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks testified that a team executive gave him a burner phone to communicate with former general manager Steve Keim under orders from Keim and team owner Michael Bidwill during Keim’s suspension, according to a deposition transcript obtained by ESPN.

2023 NFL predictions: Ranking the teams most likely to go from worst to first with Jets and Falcons on top

Which are the last-place teams from 2022 most likely to finish in first place in 2023? Glad you asked

Jonathan Taylor is still a Colt heading into regular season. Now what?

It appears that Jonathan Taylor’s contract saga with the Colts will drag into the regular season.

Panicking about your fantasy draft? Here’s everything you need

The summer goes fast — we get it. The NFL draft comes and goes. OTAs and training camps fly by.

NFL waiver claims tracker, roster moves, practice squads and latest news: Live updates and analysis

Leaguewide news and reaction to the latest claims, signings and more.