Bengals News (3/22): Mock it up

Bengals News

Bengals.com Media Mock 2.0: How Free Agency Impacted No. 18

For the past ten days, free agency has consumed the NFL, but it barely nudged the second edition of the 2024 Bengals.com Media Mock Draft.

Potential Bengals Draft Target Doesn’t Fully Participate at Alabama Pro Day

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is expected to be a top 25 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A lot of mocks have him going off the board in the top 15.

Tyler Boyd, Steelers don’t sound close to deal in free agency yet

It would appear that things have cooled between former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals predicted to have turnaround season following free agency moves

Cincinnati will look to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season.

NFL News

My favorite moves of NFL free agency frenzy: Ravens, Falcons, Jets among nine teams deserving praise

March Madness is underway! No, not the NCAA tournament. The NFL offseason! Color me obsessed.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders take Drake Maye at No. 2; Vikings, Steelers trade up into first round

The 2024 NFL Draft is five weeks away.

NFL Free Agency 2024: 15 Best One-Year Deals, Including Contracts for Hollywood Brown, Aaron Jones, Jacoby Brissett

Which teams landed the best one-year deals in NFL free agency? Hollywood Brown (Chiefs), Aaron Jones (Vikings), and Jacoby Brissett (Patriots) make the cut.

Caleb Williams’ USC pro day shows no sign of drama for Chicago Bears, No. 1 NFL Draft pick

As Caleb Williams worked out at USC’s pro day, a heavy Chicago Bears contingent headlined by general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron stood in the corner of the end zone at Allyson Felix Field.