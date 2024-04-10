Bengals News (4/10): Positions of Need

Bengals News

Believe it or not, March Madness on the Dot: Joe Burrow’s Grandmother joins Bengals great Takeo Spikes in High School Hall

Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ point guard of a quarterback with a shooter’s lineage and a scorer’s legacy, is enjoying a slice of his own March Madness this trip.

Examining the Cincinnati Bengals’ three biggest positional needs ahead of the NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft begins April 26 in Detroit and the Cincinnati Bengals, who have 10 picks this year, will look to add more talent to their roster over the three-day event.

Should the Bengals Tap the Crimson Connection Again and Draft JC Latham?

Five years after Zac Taylor’s first draft as the Bengals’ coach, the team could go back to the Alabama pipeline for another Joe Burrow bodyguard.

Bengals 2024 NFL Draft big board 1.0: Trenches dominate Round 1 wish list

Team needs and draft strengths intersect nicely at the 18th pick of the Cincinnati Bengals this year. Everyone knows Cincinnati is hunting this deep tackle class. It all makes too much sense.

Bengals showing interest in CB at Arkansas pro day

The Cincinnati Bengals were present at Arkansas’ pro day and had their eyes on a particular player.

Why Tyler Boyd might not sign new contract until after 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL appears to be in a bit of a holding pattern right now when it comes to free agency. Deals were getting signed at a frenetic pace at the onset of free agency, but the signings have slowed to a crawl recently.

How and why Cincinnati did a position makeover at safety

Even though he was elsewhere, Vonn Bell still kept tabs on his old club. He was the Cincinnati Bengals starting free safety for three years and helped transform the team from the NFL’s worst to AFC champions. And even though Bell left in 2023 to sign a contract with the Carolina Panthers, he said he watched every Bengals game from last season.

NFL News

2024 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of running backs who changed teams

The running back market received a jump-start this offseason. In 2023, franchise tags and stagnation dominated, but in 2024, big names were on the move.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh bullish despite offseason losses: ‘Wait and see what we do’

The Baltimore Ravens weathered the storm of the 2023 season with remarkable strength, relying on their depth — and an MVP at quarterback — to propel them to the AFC’s top seed.

Anthony Miller’s 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels Battle for QB2, J.J. McCarthy Stumbles to the Vikings

Six quarterbacks selected in the early rounds headline Anthony Miller’s latest 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, but who lands where?

Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, ordered to pay $10.8M to ex-bank teller

A judge ordered the Kansas City Chiefs superfan who committed a series of bank robberies to pay $10.8 million to a Bixby, Oklahoma, teller he threatened with a gun in December 2022.

2024 NFL Draft: Five AFC teams that must ace the draft, including rebuilding Chargers, Patriots

Which clubs are under pressure to strike gold on draft day?

How ‘Type’ Grading System Allows Teams To Reduce Bust Risk In NFL Draft

This is the second of a two-part series examining the personnel evaluation process. This installment looks at the exact typing and numerical grading systems used in personnel evaluation.

Who Is the Best Wide Receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft? Depends on What You’re Looking For

As NFL teams consider Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Malik Nabers vs. Rome Odunze ahead of the NFL draft, we’re handing out superlatives for this deep and interesting wide receiver class.

NFL free-agency 2025 rankings: No. 1 is easy, but what about Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa?

With the NFL Draft on the horizon as a final chance for teams to add foundational blocks for the 2024 season, let’s take out our crystal ball and look into the future.