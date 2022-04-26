 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Sin City Special

John and Anthony unveil their final mock draft before the big weekend, as well as a profile on another intriguing prospect and a remember when.

By Anthony Cosenza
One of the biggest weeks on the NFL calendar is finally here, as the bright lights of Las Vegas attracts the biggest stars from the college football ranks. The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us!

The OBI crew unveils its final mock draft on the show, while also giving a prospect profile and another fun “Remember When...?”. Join us at the special day and time of Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. ET!

We look forward to seeing you on the live show, or you can download it afterward on your favorite platform afterward!

