The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Combining Questions

The NFL Combine is underway and, boy, are the comments coming from Bengals’ leadership. Cincinnati has a lot to sort out this spring, including some potentially tough decisions with high-profile players.

On this week’s show, we talk about those soundbites, as well some of the players getting buzz—positive or negative—this week. Are there new players for us to keep an eye on this week?

Join us at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite streamer afterward!